Former St. Anne’s student and WSc employee Tony Scriven died in an Industrial Accident on Sweetings Cay this morning

Tony Scriven

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of a freak accident on Sweeting Cay, which is located on the eastern tip of Grand Bahama Island.

We are learning Troy Scriven, 42, a husband and father, was the victim of a freak Industrial Accident on the Cay this morning.

According to sources, the Civil Engineer at Water and Sewerage Corporation, who graduated along with his twin brother at St. Anne’s High School, was installing some water systems that were being moved on the island when the unfortunate incident occurred. He died on the scene.

Our sympathies go to his wife Lachrisser Scriven and children. May he rest in peace.