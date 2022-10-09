Diocesan Bishop of Bahamas Pentecostal of the World Bishop Ellis Farrington passes…

NASSAU| A great light in the earth has left The Bahamas as the Diocesan Bishop of the 39th Episcopal District of The Pentecostal Assemblies of The World (P.A. of W). The Bahamas and Turks & Cacios Council – BTCC has died.

BP is learning Bishop Ellis Farrington passed away this afternoon as he suffered a massive heart attack while swimming in the waters of Adelaide.

Bishop Farrington served as the leader of the Church community, which connected with churches across the Bahamas and the TCI.

He was a great friend of the Governing Progressive Liberal Party where he served as a stalwart in the organization.

BP expresses our deep sympathies to his wife and family and wider extended church family on his passing.

May he rest in peace.