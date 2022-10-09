Firings at Grand Bahama Power…

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is learning that a firing exercise has started deep ninside Grand Bahama Power.

Some employees were fired from the operation on Thursday with no reason or cause given for their separation from the power company.

Staff tell BP they fear others are about to lose their jobs as warnings have come from high ups to employees to sit quiet or be axed!

Staff fired last week were told to leave the property and turn over all the company belongings. Just like that!

The sudden turn of events have sparked fears with the general staff, who are now concerned; fearing to know who will be next.

In what staff believe is a witchhunt we at BP want to know if the Labour Board has been informed with these firings?

But we ga report and yinner decide!