MAJOR roundups underway on Abaco with undocumented persons…

A special Immigration/police operation underway on Abaco.

ABACO| Here’s another BP report the media has avoided updating you on.

Right now a special Immigration and Police operation is underway on Abaco. Scores were detained by law enforcement officers and are about to be deported.

Minister of Immigration Hon. Keith Bell is bringing a military approach to Immigration.

An approach that is firm and forceful and driven with results to curb the move of illegals landing in that part of the country.



The Department of Immigration conducted more operations today hitting places across Abaco unexpectedly. Maybe the media will tell yinner about this soon….perhaps on Tuesday.

