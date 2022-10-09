US Congressman Daughter dies suddenly in his sleep – and he wants to know why!

USA| We are just learning a United States Congressman has a serious problem and wants to know why his fully healthy vaccinated 17-year-old daughter died in her sleep. Illinois Congressman Rep. Sean Casten’s daughter Gwen died unexpectedly in her sleep from what is being discribed as a cardiac arrhythmia on June 13th, 2022. Details of this was just revealed two days ago.

Casten’s family released a statement Friday that Gwen Casten died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

“In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped,” the statement said.

The 17-year-old had recently graduated from Downers Grove North High School and planned to attend the University of Vermont.

In a statement, the Casten family said in part, “None of us know when our last heartbeat will come. The best we can hope for is that when our loved ones do pass, we will have no regrets about the time we were lucky enough to share. So hug the folks you love a little harder today. Be present in their lives. And spread your love a little farther. Because in the end, it’s all that remains.”