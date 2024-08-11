Diver failed to resurface at Dean’s Blue Hole in Long Island Saturday afternoon…

LONG ISLAND| Sad news is coming out of Long Island tonight as police have been informed of a possible drowning at DEAN’S BLUE HOLE which is west of Clarence Town.

Readers of Bahamas Press on the ground in Long Island tell us diver Douglas McHardy, who buried his mother-in-law Saturday afternoon, went for a dive in Dean’s Blue Hole and failed to resurface.

A quick response by rescue divers was unsuccessful in recovering a body. The search has been called off for the evening and police now has a report of the incident.

Pray for the McHardy family especially Douglas’ wife Roseanna.

