Second man dies following that Wednesday Grand Bahama Capricorn Bar shooting…

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is learning the second male who was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting incident that initially occurred on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, has succumbed to his injuries this morning (Saturday, August 10, 2024).

Police have successfully arrested an adult male and seized a firearm suspected of being used in

connection with this incident. The suspect was on bail and had cut his ankle bracelet before police could track his whereabouts.

The first victim to die was 56-year-old Anton Swain who worked as a security guard in the club.

Meanwhile police on New Providence are confirming the shooting death of a male in the South Beach Pools community Saturday afternoon around 2:30pm. The male was with another male in the area before gunshots were heard. He was discovered with no signs of life and succumbed on the scene. No word if the victim was known to police.

The homicide count now climbs to 79.

