Male shot dead in a nightclub on Grand Bahama is Anton Swain, 56…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now identifying the nation’s 77th homicide victim on Wednesday morning to be former US Military deportee Anton Swain.

He and another man were shot inside a nightclub on the island of Grand Bahama in the location of Sunrise Highway. Swain was a security guard at the establishment.

During the incident, a gunman (who was on bail and is now in police custody) walked into the establishment in the early morning hours, killing Swain dead and leaving another male in critical condition.

Swain was born in the Bahamas but grew up in the United States. The father of three was deported back to the Bahamas after finding himself caught up in a life of crime. Resettling his life on Grand Bahama, reports are that Swain was not the target in this early morning shooting incident.

Word is that the gunman had cut off his ankle bracelet, roaming the streets breaching his bail conditions. Well, at this rate the Judges from Jupiter perhaps will allow him bail again to relive his violence. AHHH, WELL!

We report yinner decide!