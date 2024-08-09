MELTDOWN IN PARIS: Pauline Davis-Thompson hits back as Speedy Stevie…

Who will be the first between Speedy Stevie and Pauline to use the Bahamian acronym “CYC”

Olympians Speedy Steven Gardiner and Pauline Davis-Thompson

PARIS| BP could not help but get in the middle of a juicy row where Olympic Gold Medalist Pauline Davis-Thompson scolded athletes for not being transparent about their physical condition ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

She advised injured athletes to “pass the baton” rather than risk performing poorly due to health issues.Speedy Stevie Gardiner was not having it and shot back at Davis-Thompson, warning the Olympian to never ever speak for him; labeling the comments as “pure evilness” and adding that Davis-Thompson was never an encouragement to younger athletes.

Well, the war of words is about to hit a new low and we at BP are waiting to see who will be the first between Speedy Stevie and Pauline to use the Bahamian acronym “CYC” on social media in the middle of the Paris Games!

Following the comments of Gardiner, Davis-Thompson has responded writing:

“I am truly sorry that you feel that way, Steven Gardiner. Many things that you Bahamian athletes enjoy today are because of my and other top Bahamian athletes’ hard work. Why would I want you to fail when I told the world about each of you. All I ever ask of you Athletes who has natural gifted talent is to please not take no DRUGS from no one, and that is so important that you get a good education because GOd has already blessed all you with immense talent and you can do what you do without Drugs. One day you will no longer be an athlete and you will have to fall back on your education. The people that you should hate are the GUTLESS, Spineless Morally Warp ungrateful individuals who hate us athletes because they can never call themselves an Olympian, a World Champion, an Olympic Champion. I wish you all the best to continue to let your light shine for our BahamaLand…”

BP is on the sidelines watching these exchanges of words which should be done behind closed doors. But this time, in Paris, with everyone catching COVID19 and getting hurt, we believe this is some of the greatest Bahamian theatre LIVE FROM PARIS!

