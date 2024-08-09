Passenger plane carrying 62 people crashes outside São Paulo, Brazil

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of São Paulo on Friday afternoon, killing everyone on board, according to Brazilian officials. Dramatic footage from the scene showed the Voepass Linhas Aéreas plane’s fall and its destroyed fuselage in flames on the ground.

“There are no survivors,” Ana Cândida Briski, communications director of the nearby city of Valinhos, told CNN, adding that there were no ground victims.

Flight tracking data shows that the the ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop plane, dropped 17,000 feet in just one minute, but it is not yet clear why. “There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” according to a statement by airline Voepass.