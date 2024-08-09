Steven Gardiner to Pauline Davis: … “Please don’t ever speak on me ever” – MELTDOWN IN PARIS

Gardiner calls Pauline’s comments “…pure evilness”

Pauline Davis and Steven Gardiner

PARIS: Olympian Steven Gardiner has blasted former Golden Girl Pauline Davis who got emotional and critical upon hearing of the injury of Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner.

Pauline Davis claimed athletes failed to be transparent about their physical condition ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Well, Gardiner was not having it and in an online post wrote: “To Pauline Davis, please don’t ever speak on me ever because you’ve never been an influential person to many of us athletes you would love to see us suffer and it shows. You wasn’t in attendance during my warm up but you we’re the first to broadcast you’re loud and wrong remarks to spread lies and propaganda which is pure evilness but you’ll be just alright. I’ll pray for you just like others.”

Bahamas Press is watching these exchanges and we believe its all downhill from here. Some Bahamians are cussing the BOC and the BAAA for the poor Olympic performance this year. Some we know took their friends, family and lovers to Paris while attempting to leave the athletes in the Bahamas. The BOC and the BAAAs many believe are disconnected from local talent in and around the country!

