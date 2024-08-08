NOT SO FAST! The Bahamian People’s AG will be Appealing those rulings on illegals supported by Fred Smith’s Human Rights, dem…

Jamaican National Matthew Sewell and his attorney Fred Smith.

AG Ryan Pinder KC

NASSAU| The Nation’s Attorney General Sen. Hon. Leo Ryan Pinder KC has educated the press on the developments involving a ruling by the Supreme Court to award two non-citizens, a man and a woman, collectively some $2.6m. Today we will update readers on one of those individuals: Matthew Sewell.

Sewell, a Jamaican man, was awarded over $2 million in a claim that he was held without having his matter brought to trial. WATCH THIS NOW: Before all this recent development, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville ruled on September 7, 2020 that Sewell’s constitutional rights had been breached. And in that decision, then-Justice Bowe-Darville struck out the pleaded defense. In fact, she accepted the allegations made in Sewell’s suit as admitted. Now isn’t this interesting!

Sewell later sued for malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and constitutional breaches.

The government filed an appeal against both rulings by the judge on October 26, 2020, two days before Bowe-Darville held a hearing to assess damages. But guess who was in-charge of the country? Former Hubert Minnis and his side-kick Carl Wilshire Bethel, the man who could not even defend the Bahamas and delivered a stab to Justice in her MOST VITAL PARTS! But we digress!

But this Sewell, a Jamaican National, has a serious criminal history.

Sewell claimed that a visit to his father turned into a nightmare after he was accused of raping a six-year-old during that holiday in 2006.

He was detained in prison for two years before he was granted bail in 2008. Wonder who granted that? WE GA WHISTLE AND YINNER POINT!

In 2009, he was accused once again of rape and remained in custody, this time for four years without a trial. Guess who was running the Country again?! WE GA WHISTLE AND YINNER POINT!

In August 2013, he was granted bail and both rape complaints were dismissed.

However, two months later he was arrested for housebreaking. So who is the judge who permitted all these bail applications on a repeat offender? WHO?!

Someone must now question who is the legal mind behind this matter to sue the People of he Bahamas and create a run on the Treasury? WE GA WHISTLE AND YINNER POINT!

The Attorney General Leo Ryan Pinder will Appeal this matter and we ga clearly see just how all these delays really happened. AG Pinder also reminded the press how both are old cases involving activities that preceded the Davis administration.

We report yinner decide!