Plane found lone pilot dies in holiday weekend crash in Abaco…

Engineer turned Pilot Christopher Moore, 59, of Louisville, Kentucky dies in Abaco plane crash…

Christopher Moore, 59

Abaco| The search for the missing aircraft and pilot in Marsh Harbour, Abaco has concluded on Thursday August 8, 2024, with the efforts of the police and community members.

Bahamas Press has more to report following a missing plane with that lone pilot onboard.

We can now confirm that around noon, police received reports of a potential sighting of an aircraft wreckage located about five (5) miles from the Marsh Harbour Airport.

After receiving this information, officers and community volunteers promptly made their way to the location. There, they uncovered the wreckage and found the lifeless body of a Caucasian male, who is believed to be the lone pilot and occupant of the aircraft. The pilot had left the Sebastian Municipal Airport over the weekend and headed for Abaco.

Dead is pilot Christopher Moore, 59, of Louisville, Kentucky, a retired engineer and business owner who was flying to the Bahamas where he owned a home in Little Harbour.

Moore’s body was transported to the local morgue, where a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Personnel from the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas, along with their international counterparts, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA), will conduct further investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Bahamas Press expresses our deep condolences to his wife and her two children on the passing of her husband.

