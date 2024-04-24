Doan Cleare, confirmed as Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services

Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare inspecting the guards at the Bahamas Department of Corrections Services.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) in conjunction with the Ministry of National Security held an official ceremony and installation for Acting Commissioner Doan Cleare at the department of corrections, Fox Hill.

The ceremony and installation was held Monday, April 22, 2024 to confirmed Mr. Cleare as Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Mr. Cleare said “…training and re-training of officers is key to the department’s future.”

The Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, congratulated Mr. Cleare on his appointment on behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas. Also in attendance was Governor-General of the Bahamas Cynthia Mother Pratt, Chief Justice Ian Winder and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)