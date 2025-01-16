Doctors want taxpayers to pay overtime without any system to track the overtime engaged. WHAT KINDA HOG HEART PEOPLE ARE DESE?!

The FNM stopped training doctors and the DAVIS PLP restored the training of future doctors – HOW YINNER COULD WALK OUT AND DO THIS TO MAMA DEM!?

NASSAU| Davis Government secured junior doctors’ tuitions and hired them when Hubert Minnis and Duane Sands stopped a long-standing programme in the country.

Back in June 2018 then Health Minister Duane Sands said the government will limit the number of medical school graduates granted internship slots at local public hospitals moving forward, reversing a longstanding practice by the Bahamas Government to fund the education of young doctors in the country.

Now what was most egregious about this decision by Minnis and Sands was that, after climbing the ladder of opportunity with taxpayers’ dollars. Sands as Minister pulled the ladder up from the young generation, stopping the potential of future scientists from setting out a career path. We warned yinner before that that last Minnis/ Sands Government was heartless towards future medical professionals!

Davis Government came to power in 2021 and returned the opportunity for young medical doctors to get up the ladder. Davis hired young doctors denied an opportunity in the service by the Minnis FNM Government. And the rest is history. But where are we now?

So Elliott Lockhart’s daughter is now heading up the Doctor’s Union and she wants the Bahamas Government to pay overtime to doctors with NO timesheets. No system in place to track the overtime. WHO ALLOWS THAT?

Let me repeat because the media ain’t saying this: Junior Doctors today want to be paid overtime without any accountability mechanism in place to prove that they even worked overtime. WELL, WHAT IS THIS? So they can clock in – go to their private practice, rackup one pile of overtime – and they just get paid with no oversight or accountability? Sounds like your typical FNM THIEFIN TO US!

How could professionals, paid by taxpayers, hired by taxpayers and educated by taxpayers now become so bold as to rob these same taxpayers right in their faces? HOW DO WE GET LIKE THIS?! I GA SAY IT AGAIN…What kinda HOG HEART people are these?!

Yinner Doctors better get it together cause the world is not short of doctors, ya know. KEEP IT UP!

