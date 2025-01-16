Grand Bahamian gunned down in Fort Lauderdale, United States….

Gregory Bradford aka “Lurch” shot dead this Thursday morning in US…

Live scenes in the United States where Gregory Bradford e aka “Lurch” was gunned down.

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is right now learning US police are at a crime scene in the Fort Lauderdale, United States where a man from the Bahamas has been killed.

Now from intel just shared with BP a Grand Bahamian Gregory Bradford aka “Lurch”, was gunned around 11:30am in the 1600 block of SW 3rd Avenue at a workshop. Details of what happened is scarce, but we can confirm he was shot dead in the road.

Meanwhile here in Nassau a young woman is dead after she was shot while driving with her known killer boyfriend.

BP is learning Chantel Miller and another male was traveling along Catherine Street in a gray car when the occupants of a black SUV opened fire on them.

The car overturned as the driver took evasive action.

Both victims were taken to hospital by private car. Miller died in hospital, while Strachan, who is on bail for a 2016 murder that took place in Nassau Village, is in stable condition.

