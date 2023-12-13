Dog attacks toddler on Grand Bahama…

A Pitbull file photo.

FREEPORT| Police said a dog on Grand Bahama wandered into a daycare and bit a one-year-old on Monday.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m.

Police said they were notified that the dog entered the facility and bit the toddler on his left foot and right leg.

The toddler was taken to hospital and his injures were minor and not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified the dog’s owner, who is assisting in the investigation.

“All of the dogs have been removed from the owner’s residence by the Animal Control Unit,” police said.

Meanwhile, the shark which killed a woman last week in New Providence is still swimming around untouched!