Don Moss passes…

Dom Moss

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has just received word of the passing of Mr Don Moss.

He passed away losing his battle to cancer earlier this evening.

Moss lead a very active life. He was a bomb expert and worked in CDU. He was also later employed at the Ministry of Works. MOSS was also a very active member of the Bahamas Brass Band.

Don was the son of the late Mr Arthur Jack Moss and grandson of Bishop Alvin S Moss of The Church of God of Prophecy.

His brother is pastor Dale Moss from COGOP SHIRLEY STREET.

May his soul rest and abide in Jesus.