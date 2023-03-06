Double homicide at Fox Hill Park – two males just released on bail shot dead!

LIVE SCENES FROM FOX HILL PARK.

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting a double homicide tonight around the Fox Hill Park.

The victims were shot dead in a hail of bullets around the park tonight. At the end of the gunbattle, Pachacito Rose and Alfred McKenzie were unresponsive.

Now one of the men was just recently released from prison and it was believed that he was the intended target.

The incident comes following a weekend of quiet with no gun violence in the country. What really gone down in Fox Hill Monday evening?

