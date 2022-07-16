DPM and family participate in Independence activities

DPM Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper at stalls.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper said he was pleased to see so many enjoying the cultural explosion held in Port Lucaya on Sunday, July 10, as a part of the Independence Celebrations.

The Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation travelled to the island on Sunday, accompanied by his family and while here, enjoyed the festivities of Port Lucaya and attended the Coconut Festival in Pelican Point on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper referenced the children running around the Count Basie Square freely and said Grand Bahamians are resilient and strong and the island has an optimistic future: when the economy gets going, the government wants everyone to be a part of it.

The celebrations were grand, but as the country prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, the activities will be bigger and better and in Grand Bahama, it will be done in grand style.

Also bringing remarks was Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey who noted that there is much to be thankful for and added that she is thankful for the sacrifices made by trailblazers to ensure Independence for the country.

“And so on this our country’s 49th birthday, let us decide we will link arms and work together to make Grand Bahama GRAND AGAIN. As we continue to press forward, upward, onward, together, I encourage all of you to remember that we are indeed our sisters’ and our brothers’ keepers. I remind all of us that COLLABORATION is key as we recover, rebuild and revolutionize Grand Bahama. Yes as the theme so aptly depicts: ‘All A We Is One.’

Also attending the event were Senator Randy Rolle, Senator Kirkland Russell, Senator James Turner and other government officials.

The evening, which had a mixture of residents and visitors in the Square, showcased Lil Joe and The Trouble Band, Bahamas Dance Theater, Fire Dance and Limbo, fireworks, and it closed with a Junkanoo Rush-Out with the Swingers Junkanoo Group.

