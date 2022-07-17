Two wicked Bahamians arrested after Broward barbershop owner was shot in the face during robbery

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Officers arrested two men after an entrepreneur was shot in the face during a robbery on Wednesday at a Coral Springs strip mall, police announced on Friday afternoon.

Trae Michael Butler and Richard Fowler are accused of robbing the victim at about 11:35 a.m., at the High Def Barbershop, at 7664 Wiles Rd.

“I have been here 35 years and I have never seen anything like it,” said Carl Zicchnelli, a neighboring business owner.

Detectives accused Butler, 18, and Fowler, 21, of walking into the barbershop to shoot and rob the owner. Doctors at Broward Health North expect the victim to survive the shooting, police said.

Butler and Fowler are facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

Fowler is also facing charges of reckless driving, and operating a vehicle with an expired license. Butler is also facing a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

They both have immigration holds and remained at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail on Friday afternoon.