DPM Cooper Announces Elimination of Travel Health Visa

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minster and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper has announced the elimination of the Travel Health Visa, effective Sunday, June 19, 2022, a further streamlining of COVID-19 entry protocols for travelers.

He made the announcement during his Contribution to the 2022-23 Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

This comes on the heels of the announcement that the pre-departure testing requirements for air travelers entering the United States were lifted as of June 12, 2022. However, the vaccination requirement for non-US citizens and non-US resident travelers remains in effect.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper also stated, however, that COVID-19 testing remains in effect, prior to entering The Bahamas.

“Our goal is to encourage more flights in our key markets so that we can get more people here safely, quickly and affordably, whilst protecting public health,” he told the House of Assembly.

“Yes I support the review of travel testing rules. We must reduce the friction as we ramp up for the summer months.” He added.