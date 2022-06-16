Indonesian Journalist/Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia pays a courtesy call on BCB Chairman Picewell Forbes

Her Excellency Nana Yuliana Chairman Picewell Forbes.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to The Bahamas, and renowned journalist, Her Excellency Nana Yuliana along with her delegation, Eni Hartati and Wanry Wabang, paid a courtesy call on Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Picewell Forbes, June 14, 2022. The delegation was introduced by Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia, Elmer Lowe.

Acting General Manager of the Broadcasting Corporation (ZNS), Andrew Burrows provided a tour of the facility, including News Rooms, the Radio Department, and Editing & Production suites of ZNS Television.

After the tour, Chairman Forbes and Her Excellency Yuliana exchanged gifts and discussed the profession of journalism, particularly broadcasting, in the two countries. Also present were BCB directors and executive management. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)