NASSAU, The Bahamas —¬†Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper visited Clifton Heritage National Park, on Monday, to receive an update on plans in place to upgrade the national park.¬†

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe and Clifton Heritage Authority Chairman Christopher Saunders accompanied the Deputy Prime MInister, as well as other tourism and Clifton officials.