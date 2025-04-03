Killarney Association stands 100% behind Dr Hubert Minnis’ Candidacy for the upcoming GENERAL ELECTIONS!

Dr. Minnis has REJECTED Michael Pintard’s decision to remove him as a candidate… It goes downhill from here

Former PM Dr Hubert Minnis

Michael Pintard

NASSAU| Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has rejected Michael Pintard’s suggestion that the Party will not nominate him in the upcoming General Elections.

A BP exclusive today can confirm Pintard met with the Killarney MP on Thursday last week to break the news of his decision on the nomination. The meeting came just hours before a Council Meeting to finalize the decision to remove some five senior FNMs from the candidates applications list.

Former PM Minnis rejected the decision to be replaced and in fact has already met with top generals of the Killarney Association over the weekend who are 100% behind the former PM.

The turmoil that rocked deep inside the FNM also saw the departure of Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis who announced his decision to remove himself from the Pintard-led caucus because of what he described as a lack of unity.

It is speculated that Pintard turned on Lewis (who backed him for leader at the last one day National Convention) in order to take over his Central Grand Bahama constituency as it has become evident that Pintard’s Marco City seat is in jeopardy and could return to the Davis PLP in the next General Elections. Marco City is in play!

St Barnabas constituency MP Shanendon Cartwright is also seeking to move out of his constituency as incoming MP and current Cabinet Minister Michael Halkitis has secured huge support for his election bid into area. Halkitis is a BP backed candidate as we claim the seat once again for the PLP!

Former Cabinet Minister Dame Janet Bostwick warned FNMs a few weeks ago that the infighting, knife swinging, gun threats and rank division rocking the party present a lack of readiness for the imminent General Elections. Her comments were repeated by Party Chairman Dr. Duane Sands a few days later in the dailies.

Meanwhile senior operatives of the FNM such as Brent Symonette, C. A Smith, Big Mo Maurice Moore and Hubert Ingraham have remained silent on the deterioration caused by the Party’s infighting, which suggests that the backrooms of the party are in deep conflict as well. No media house has contacted any of the personalities who we know are at the centre of what unfolds in the FNM.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Philip Davis is not getting in any of the dirt or smut unfolding inside the FNM. He is now focusing on what will happen in the next few months on his Election Budget set to be presented in just weeks from now. Davis is fine tuning his well oiled and unified PLP political machine for the General Elections.

We ga tell yinner now – IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

