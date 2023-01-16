DPM Cooper on the ground in Exuma meeting with constituents…

DPM Cooper addressing residents at a Town on Meeting.

EXUMA| Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper hosted a town hall meeting, January 12, 2023 in Georgetown, Exuma, at St Andrew’s School.

The DPM also hosted a meeting on Friday, January 13, at Black Point, Exuma, at the All-Age School.

He also met with residents of Staniel Cay, Exuma, at a town hall meeting, where he updated them on new investments for the Island of Exuma and the Exuma Cays.

Black Point and Staniel Cay residents were introduced to project investors. Deputy Prime Minister Cooper was accompanied by Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/MOTIA; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General/MOTIA and Acting Director of Aviation; Phylicia Hanna, Director of Investments; and other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)