Doctors consider airlifting Rev’d C. B. Moss whose condition remains stable while in a medically induced coma…

Rev’d Dr. C. B. Moss

NASSAU| Further updates from Doctor’s Hospital on the condition of historian, political activist, and politician Rev’d C. B. Moss confirms little to no changes since his condition developed almost one week ago.

A team of doctors managing the care for Rev’d Moss are considering airlifting him for further treatment and evaluation. He remains in a medically induced coma for one solid week now.

Moss collapsed last week Tuesday at a Majority Rule Day service at St Agnes Anglican Church.

The Mt. Olive Baptist Church pastor is a long-time inner-city community leader who is dedicated to meeting the needs of people in the area. Over the years, Rev Moss has continuously contributed to the country through his involvement in community efforts, as well as political and religious programmes.

He is the executive director of Bahamas Against Crime and president of Bain and Grants Town Advancement.

We at BP are calling on all who know the VIRTUES OF PRAYER – TO PRAY FOR C. B MOSS!!!

We report yinner decide!