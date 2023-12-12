DPM Cooper presents copies of his book to the University of The Bahamas…

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper presented copies of his book, ‘Fishinin’ on the Rocks’ to the University of The Bahamas (UB), December 11, 2023 at the Harry C. Moore Library of the university.

Present at the book presentation were UB Chair, Board of Trustees, Allyson Maynard-Gibson; UB President (Actg.) Janyne Hodder; UB Executive Vice-President Dr. Ian Strachan; and UB Librarian Elsie Bain. Pictured from left: Dr. Strachan, Mrs. Maynard-Gibson, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper, President Hodder, and Ms. Bain. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)