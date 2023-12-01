Dr. Carissa Etienne Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) dies Friday morning…

BREAKING| Dominican-born Dr. Carissa Etienne, a well-respected public health expert in the Caribbean and the world, has passed away.

According to reports, she died during the early hours of Friday morning.

Family members confirmed to reporters in Dominica that she collapsed at her home in Maryland.

Dr. Etienne was the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Regional Director for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO).

She was an advocate for universal health coverage, and her contributions to the field of public health will always be remembered.

May her soul rest in peace.