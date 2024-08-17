Dr. Conville Brown and The Bahamas Heart Centre Celebrate 34th Anniversary with Visit to Governor General

Front L-R: Virginia Brown-Fox (Mother), Dr. Conville S. Brown, Her Excellency, The Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Dr. Corrine Sin Quee-Brown (Paed. Haem-Oncologist), Dr. Chelsea S. Brown (Daughter-Internist). Back L-R: Lawrence Brown (Brother-Maintenance), Unigetty Mushonga (Clinical Manager, Cancer Centre), Dr. Zurina Salas (Cardiologist), Celeste King-Dorsett (Head Nurse-33 years), C. Stephan Brown (Son-IT Manager), Latasieh Carey (Chief Operating Officer), Corey S. Brown (Son-Chief Legal Officer), Domica Davis (Marketing & Public Relations).

NASSAU| July 1st, 2024, marked the 34th Anniversary of Dr. Conville S. Brown returning home to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and opening of The Bahamas Heart Centre (BHC) where he created and implemented his “Partnered Care Model” that ensured increased accessibility to quality cardiac treatment to ALL in The Bahamas and Caribbean and Beyond.

In commemorating this occasion, Dr. Brown and his team made a courtesy visit to Her Excellency, The Most Hon. Dame Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt.

During the visit, Dr. Brown expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Bahamian people over the past four+ decades in Medicine and three and a half decades in Cardiology and other advanced healthcare services. He shared highlights of his career, including his pioneering work in cardiology and the establishment of cutting-edge medical facilities that provide or have provided specialty medical services across The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Jamaica and Antigua. Dr. Brown has been instrumental in the development of Advanced Healthcare Services in the country, particularly in the areas of heart, cancer and kidney disease treatment, prevention, and research.

Her Excellency, The Governor General, commended Dr. Brown for his unwavering dedication and contributions to the nation’s health sector. She acknowledged the positive impact Dr. Brown has had on countless lives, not only through his medical expertise but also through his leadership and commitment to medical education and community outreach.

Just recently, former Prime Minister Perry Christie underwent a successful angioplasty and stent placement procedure on his main heart artery at The Bahamas Heart Centre, under the care of Dr. Bimal Francis and Dr. Conville Brown, along with a specialized team. The emergency procedure, which took place at the state-of-the-art facility at The Medical Pavilion Bahamas, The Specialists’ Centre, followed former PM Christie’s transfer from the Doctors Hospital Emergency Room. The medical team, including Dr. Zurina Salas and Dr. Henry Coleman, provided expert care, ensuring PM Christie’s procedure was conducted smoothly.

Dr. Brown expressed pride in the teams’ exemplary performance in the ER and the cutting-edge care provided at The Specialists’ Centre, marking this inaugural procedure also as a significant moment for The Bahamas Heart Centre in collaboration with Doctors Hospital. Dr. Brown emphasized the importance of such advanced cardiac care for the entire nation and looked forward to the future implementation of the National Health Insurance Catastrophic Illnesses Program that will make such life-saving services more readily available to the entire Bahamian Public.

In his remarks to the Governor General, Dr. Brown emphasized the importance of collaboration and teamwork, acknowledging the invaluable support of his medical team throughout his career. He noted that their shared vision and collective efforts have been key to the success and growth of his efforts, accomplishments and contributions.

The visit concluded with a brief discussion on the future of healthcare in the Bahamas, where Dr. Brown and his team expressed their commitment to continuing their work in improving medical services and accessibility for all Bahamians. The Governor General offered her best wishes for their continued success and contributions to the well-being of the nation.

Dr. Brown’s 34th anniversary is a testament to his passion, perseverance, and the trust that the Bahamian community has placed in him over the years. As he and his team look forward to the future, they remain dedicated to advancing the standard of healthcare in The Bahamas, ensuring that the country continues to benefit from world-class medical services.

To God Be The Glory!