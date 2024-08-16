A 23-year-old shot on Meadow Street dies in hospital…Homicide #81

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide in the country where a 23-year-old male is hospitalized on Friday (16th August) following a shooting incident in the Bain Town community.

Police were alerted by its ShotSpotter technology shortly before 2:00 p.m. of gunshots being discharged on Hospital Lane off Meadow Street.

According to initial reports, the victim was patronizing a local eatery when a lone gunman approached, produced a firearm, and discharged it in his direction, striking him to the upper torso.

The victim subsequently fled the area, where he was assisted by a private vehicle to the hospital. That victim later died in hospital and an active homicide investigation is underway. BP does not have yet the name of the victim nor if he was known to police.

We report yinner decide!