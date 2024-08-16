A 35-year-old woman attempted to kill herself while sitting in her car at Goodman’s Bay Beach…

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances of an attempted suicide which occurred on Thursday 15th August, 2024, involving an adult female.

Initial reports indicate that police were alerted of the incident around 9:30 a.m. that a 35-year-old female ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter pills while in her vehicle at a beach on West Bay Street near Skyline Drive.

A family member later found her and transported her to the hospital in a private vehicle for further medical attention and evaluation.

To attempt suicide and fail is a criminal offense. Police are investigating.

