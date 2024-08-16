Eye Surgeon Dr Fendt Shearer passes…

Dr Fendt Shearer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr Fendt Shearer on Thursday leaving behind his wife and children.

As an eye surgeon the optometrist was known for his ability to employ new technology called Optomap to look inside the retina, detecting any abnormality that would be a warning sign of a separated retina or other disorder, including common physical conditions not readily associated with eye problems; changing the world of eye exams and the treatment of vision-related conditions.

He was a graduate of Nova Southeastern, and was licensed to practice in The Bahamas and is a member of the American Optometric Association.

To his wife Deborah, three children including father and mother-in-law Archbishop Drexel and Carol Gomez we offer our deep condolences on his passing.

May he rest in peace.