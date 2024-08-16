PM Davis, in Santo Domingo for swearing-in ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis arrived in Santo Domingo Thursday afternoon, to attend today’s swearing-in of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader, following his re-election to a second term.

The Prime Minister will return to The Bahamas on Saturday morning. The Prime Minister says the relationship between the countries is an important one: trade, investment and tourism continue to increase.

He is joined by other Caribbean leaders including President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Prime Minister John Briceno of Belize.

