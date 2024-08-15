Two homicides in just five hours apart, the latest in Western New Providence…

BP live cams at the scene of that #81 homicide in Western New Providence near the old Stuart Cove.

NASSAU| Police have now wrapped up its 81st homicide investigation the second for today (Thursday August 15th).

This afternoon in waters of the old Stuarts COVE property police discovered the lifeless body of a male found bound with rope by the head and legs (mafia-style). The male is believed to be in his twenties. Police have no leads in this investigation nor can they confirm if the individual is Bahamian.

Now what we can say is this; the victim found in this condition as described was stabbed multiple times about the body. That’s all we know. He becomes the second individual to be killed just hours apart.

Just after noon today police on North Bimini police were called to a fatal shooting incident which claimed the life of 32-year-old, James Sands, who was allegedly shot dead by a Jamaican national Shandae Anthony Brown, 28.

In this incident Sands, who once lived in Abaco, was at the golf cat section of Fisherman’s Village Marina on the island when the shooter walked up to him and fatally shot him in the head. By the time police arrived there were no signs of life.

Sands, who came to Bimini over a year ago, was left motionless on the ground with a river of blood pouring from his upper torso. It was a gruesome scene.

