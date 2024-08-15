Haitian National attempted to leave LPIA with $90,000 cash!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following the arrest of a Haitian National who attempted to leave the Bahamas with some $90,000 cash.

Police stopped and searched 37-year-old Monell Philemon of Matthew Street who pleaded guilty to failing to declare the funds while attempting to leave a flight at LPIA on August 13th, 2024.

Airport authorities found some $89,341 cash hidden away in the lining of Philemon’s luggage.

Travelers must declare all funds over $10,000. The funds was derived from multiple sources.

Das something eh? Duane Sands say Bahamians cannot buy a car, but foreigners are carrying $90,000 a time through LPIA.

