Parliamentarians Commemorate Emancipation at Four Churches on Fox Hill Day

Politicians sing in the FOX HILL CHOIRS on FOX HILL DAY!

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP for Fox Hill the Hon. Fred Mitchell, Deputy Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, fellow Parliamentarians, President of the Senate the Hon. Lashell Adderley, ambassadors, other senior government officials, and stakeholders visited four churches in Fox Hill, August 13, 2024, in observance of Annual Fox Hill Day celebrations, which commemorate Emancipation. The delegation visited St. Paul’s Baptist, Macedonia Baptist, Mount Carey Union Baptist and St. Mark’s Native Baptist churches.

Among those present at the services were: Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jamahl Strachan; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs Bacchus Rolle; Ambassador to the Holy See His Excellency Joseph Curry; and Deputy to the Governor General and the first female registered to vote Rubyann Cooper-Darling.

Along with bringing greetings and gift presentations, the non-partisan delegation gave a special rendition of the gospel song “I am Free” — with Mrs. Cooper-Darling playing the role of conductor.