83 Women Entrepreneurs Receive at Total of $604,782.79 in Grant Funding Through the Access Accelerator SBDC Women Entrepreneurs Initiative

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister attended the press conference to announce that 83 Women Entrepreneurs received a total of $604,782.79 in grant funding through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) Women Entrepreneurs Initiative. The announcement was made at the centre on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Also in attendance were Executive Director, SBDC, Samantha Rolle and Deputy Executive Director, SBDC, Phyllice Bethel. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

NASSAU, Bahamas – Eighty-three Women Entrepreneurs received a total of $604,782.79 in grant funding through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) Women Entrepreneurs Initiative during a press conference at the centre on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister explained that studies show that all of society benefits when women are engaged in all sectors.

Mrs. Davis said when women are empowered enough to pursue stable employment, poverty rates and food insecurity decreases and they oversee the overall wellness of their families.

Executive Director, SBDC, Samantha Rolle said the Centre serves as a catalyst for empowering entrepreneurs across The Bahamas.

The Executive Director said, “This year, we have facilitated access to funding, training and mentoring for women entrepreneurs through multiple separate programmes and initiatives.”

She noted that while funding is important, the training, mentorship and support the SBDC offers are equally valuable in helping entrepreneurs build a strong foundation for their businesses.

“In your entrepreneurial journey, you may encounter setbacks and hear ‘no’ more times than you would like but resilience is key. Each challenge you overcome strengthens your resolve and brings you one step closer to achieving your goals.”

Deputy Executive Director, SBDC, Phyllice Bethel said 34 of the grant recipients own businesses based in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

“Specifically, 14 in Grand Bahama will receive $98,410 in grant funding and 20 women across eight other islands will receive $136,327.”

Ms. Bethel explained that as of June 30, 2024, 1,139 businesses owned by women have accessed $29.8 million through the SBDC.

“Since all of today’s awardees are first-time grant recipients, the number of funded businesses owned by women has increased from 1,139 to 1,222. As well, $29.8 million in approvals has jumped to $30.4 million in approvals for women-owned businesses.”