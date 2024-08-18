Police on Sunday moved into a Garden Hills home to investigate the 80th homicide…

Person of Interest held for two days by police…

Garden Hills home becomes a place of interest in the country’s 80th homicide victim.

NASSAU| Detectives are now closer to charging a suspect in the murder of a male found in waters behind Stuart Cove.

Detectives on Sunday focused their investigations deep inside a home in the Garden Hills community where the victim lived.

From what we gather from intel a report of a violent incident was overheard coming from the home the day before the male believed to be in his late 20s was found in Western New Providence. One Thursday August 15th around 4:25pm a police marine unit pulled a body submerged in the waters near the southern area of the abandoned Stuart’s Cove building.

Police have taken into questioning a person of interest, but have remained tight-lipped on the connection between the person of interest and the deceased. Further, days after the homicide police we have yet to see a release on any details of the victim who was found bound by the head and legs and stabbed multiple times about the body.

Your Bahamas Press will remain focused on this investigation and as we get more information we will share what we know with you members of the public.

Reporting live from Garden Hills we report yinner decide!