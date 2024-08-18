Bahamian woman in Walmart charged for theft!

Tenneille Geisha Rahming

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is learning a Bahamian woman was arrested for retail theft when Walmart employees caught her skip-scanning over $210 worth of merchandise.

While using the self-checkout at Walmart, located at 550 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont, 27-year-old Tenneille Geisha Rahming was observed skip-scanning multiple items by loss prevention associates Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Rahming would stack numerous items of clothing together, scan one or two items, then placed the stack into the bagging area. She paid for the scanned items and proceeded to exit past all points of sale without paying for the unscanned items in her cart, the report said.

Upon loss prevention associates contacting the LCSO, it was discovered that Rahming failed to scan 23 items with a retail value of $211.06. This was ultimately recovered, the report said.

While watching the store’s security footage of the incident, Rahming stated it was a misunderstanding, and she would pay for the items, the report said.

Rahming was subsequently arrested on charge of petit retail theft. She was transported to Lake County Jail and released after posting $500.

There goes Rahming’s visa opportunities doing GARBAGE!

We reprort yinner decide!