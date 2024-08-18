Man drowns in Eleuthera…third drowning in eight days….

Eleuthera| BAHAMAS PRESS is learning police in Eleuthera are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged drowning incident involving a 68-year-old Caucasian male.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday 18th August, 2024, police were alerted to a body of a male, found unresponsive on the shores of Surfers Beach.

Medical personnel who visited the scene examined the body and were unable to detect any vital signs of life.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations continue.