Edward Nathaniel Penn passes at 72

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting contractor extraordinaire Mr Edward Nathaniel Penn has passed away at age 72 last Sunday.

BP learned of Mr. Penn’s passing on Saturday. Mr Penn presented himself at Doctor’s Hospital for a minor procedure but suffered a cardiac arrest a short time later.

Penn was a champion for Bahamians and offered a start in his building company to many. He was a charitable individual who used his talents for building and philanthropy to support young families and the church in their many projects.

His indelible print in the area of construction is seen in the changing landscape of the country where he was involved in the construction of many churches, resorts, Union Buildings, schools and such.

In 2022 the Government and People of the Bahamas recognized Mr Penn for his contributions to national building during the National Honours.

A devout Catholic serving at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. His big heart, kind generosity and larger than life spirit were widely felt and will be missed.

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to members of his family on the passing of the giant who passed this way.

May his soul rest in peace.