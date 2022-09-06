DTU workshop to familiarize department heads with ICT self-service portal

ICT Self Service Portal Workshop for department heads.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — As part of the government’s mission of transforming and digitizing its services and making it more convenient for the public to conduct business with the Government of The Bahamas, the Department of Transformation and Digitization, held an ICT self-service portal workshop to familiarize department heads with the platform. The workshop was held at the DTaD Training Room at the Cecil Wallace Whitfield Centre, September 5, 2022.

National Coordinator for Information Technology, Patrick Davis, delivered welcome remarks on behalf of Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs & DTaT, Mr. Wayde Watson. He said that the government is currently rolling out a number of ICT initiatives to ensure that all Bahamians can access the internet, including the installation of WIFI at all local parks.

Acting Director of DTaD, Charlene Laing also delivered remarks, stating that the workshop provided an opportunity for suggestions and feedback to ensure that the platforms are efficient and effective and also to ensure the government meets its long-term objectives of delivering the capacity to offer automated services for all internal and external services.

DTaD Officers, Jannette Pratt and Anthony Rolle conducted the workshop. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna).