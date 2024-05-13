Duane Sands confirms the party will stop electing delegates – this is an illegal move!

Duane Sands, Michael Pintard and Shanendon Cartwright.

NASSAU| Chairman of the FNM Duane Sands has now admitted to not proceed with appointed electors (delegates) for the upcoming June 1 National Convention.

The decision is an admission that the Party Leadership was stacking and appointing delegates some who have no membership in association.

FNM Leaders Michael Pintard and Duane Sands cannot any longer call the PLP CORRUPT as they are now stacking the deck appointing illegal members to vote in the upcoming convention.

This means the delegates removed in Abaco for example are NOT LEGIT and should be ordered by the court to not be allowed to vote in the upcoming convention? HOW DID THE FNM GET SO CORRUPT?

Anyway, June 1st all hell will break loose!

WE GONE!