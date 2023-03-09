Duane Sands set to ax Minnis forces within the FNM! WAR SET!

File photo

NASSAU| A March 4 letter written to Chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) Garden Hills Constituency Association Zendall Morley by FNM National Chairman Dr. Duane Sands sheds more light on the seemingly increasing divisions within the opposition party with Sands accusing Morley of violating the FNM’s constitution and warning him that he could face expulsion.

Sands stated that Morley has been invited to attend several meetings with him, Deputy Chairman Donald Saunders and executives of the Garden Hills Constituency Association, but he said in the letter Morley has failed to attend.

He also said the association chairman has not responded to any attempts by the leadership to mediate the complaints between himself and members of the constituency’s executive board.

“It is alleged that you have failed to fulfill your constitutional duties as chairman,” Sands wrote.

“We are instructed that contrary to section 18 of the Constituency Association Rules and Obligations, you have failed to hold executive committee meetings once a month or at all.

“As a result, the executive committee has been unable to fulfill its objectives and responsibilities … and its constitutional duties. … As a result of your noncompliance, the executive board and the Garden Hills Constituency Association has not been active in accordance with the constitution of the Free National Movement.”

Sands noted that Section 37 of the FNM Constitution provides for the National Executive Committee to be responsible for the general administration of the party, including establishing and keeping active the constituency associations.



Sands wrote, “This letter serves as notice that I will be referring the complaints against you and the inactive status of the Garden Hills Constituency Association to the National Executive Committee for their consideration and adjudication.

“We hereby demand that you suspend all actions in the name of the FNM Garden Hills Constituency Association until the executive committee is satisfied that the FNM Garden Hills Constituency Association is operating in accordance with the constitution of the Free National Movement.