Duane Sands was on Grand Bahama but failed to attend the $827M HOA Signing for Grand Lucayan 

FREEPORT| While Michael Pintard found excuses for his failure to celebrate with the people of Grand Bahama following that $827 Million breakthrough development for the people of that community, FNM Chairman Duane Sands was on a flight into Freeport the morning of the signing.

Now, why the man who will take Adrian White St. Anne’s seat was in Freeport has yet to be discovered.

Some suggest the infighting deep in the FNM has opened the doors for Sands to campaign across constituencies for support. Others say Sands is attempting to stop a split inside the FNM and win back the support of those who do not feel that a Pintard-Led FNM will deliver any positive results for the Party.

After all, Pintard led the FNM into a crushing defeat in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election where support for the party was in freefall.

Pintard also has, since coming to party leadership, broken up his 7 member opposition team, with just four rascals holding on by a thread before an opposing group wrestles control of the FNM away this summer. In short: Pintard’s leadership of the FNM is on life support.

Pintard cannot name 20 candidates he promised to present on May 1st. Most applicants does not reach the standards.

Meanwhile the Davis Progressive Liberal Party is getting ready to start its march to victory this coming JUNE 6th, 2025. On Labour Day, the PLP promises to present a TSUNAMI GOLD RUSH display of wide national support for the Governing Party! The event will act as a springboard for the 2026 General Elections campaign and, from here on in, the mass rallying will begin!

Davis is ready to assemble his powerful machine as he tightens loose ends and picks off opposition support; saying the election date is in heart.

To Duane Sands, Michael Pintard and Shanendon Cartwright is this: NO MATTER WHICH SEAT YINNER RUN TO, YOU WILL BE MET ON THE BATTLEGROUND BY THE PLP GOLD RUSH TSUNAMI MACHINE!

It ain’t LONG NAH! We report yinner decide!

