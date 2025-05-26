The Nassau Guardian appoints a new managing editor

Travis Cartwright-Carroll

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning the country’s oldest newspaper in the country has a new managing editor. The Nassau Guardian made the announcement in today’s edition. The paper wrote:

“The Nassau Guardian is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Cartwright-Carroll as managing editor, effective Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“In his new role, Cartwright-Carroll, a journalist of 14 years, will be responsible for the management of the editorial staff, along with ensuring daily quality content for the newspaper, the oldest daily in The Bahamas.

“Cartwright-Carroll joined the paper in 2011, first as a copy editor and later as a staff reporter, functioning for a time in both positions.

“In 2017, he was appointed a senior staff reporter, and in 2018, promoted to assistant news editor, taking on new responsibilities and challenges.”

BP has learned the former Managing Director Candia Dames has been appointed to an Executive position. But we ga be asking the question until we get an answer – Did Philip Brave Davis KC buy out the morning dailies?

We report yinner decide!