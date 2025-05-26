Denesha Lloyd is the country traffic fatality in Malcolm Road Sunday Morning…

Denesha Lloyd – Sunday May 25th, 2025 morning traffic fatality victim.

Shannador Lugar Andrews

NASSAU| Young 27-year-old Denesha Lloyd was the victim in that early Sunday morning crash on Malcolm Road. Her Mazda Demio crashed at a high rate of speed into Acura ILX.

The impact so serious the engine fell our the vehicle. She died on scene leaving a child and grieving mother who is a CC Sweeting educator.

Also we are learning another young man has collapsed and died while at an event this afternoon. He has been identified as former Brand Ambassador at Baha Mar 38-year-old Shannador Lugar Andrews. All dese people just dropping down and people say this normal.