PM DAVIS visits new Bahamas Polytechnic Accreditation and Training Hub (BPATH)under construction…

Prime Minister Davis along with Minister Glenys Hanna Martin along technical officers making inspection.

PM DAVIS: I visited the site of the new Bahamas Polytechnic Accreditation and Training Hub (BPATH)—a bold step forward in reimagining technical and vocational education for our young people.

With state-of-the-art facilities, dual enrollment options, and hands-on, industry-focused training, BPATH will bridge the gap between high school and high-demand careers. It’s about more than graduation—students will leave qualified, experienced, and ready to thrive in critical fields that drive our economy.

Thanks to Minister Glenys Hanna Martin for all of her hard work.