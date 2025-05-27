Elder son murdered father in Acklins and decapitated his head before hacking the body…

Shawn Ferguson of the old Fergie’s Foodstore is the victim in this latest murder!

ACKLINS| Two sons are in custody today after police were alerted to a community on Acklins Island where it is alleged an older son hacked and dismembered his father in the community on Sunday burying his remains in a shallow grave on the beach.

BP understands 51-year-old Shawn Ferguson ( who is one of the sons to the now closed Fergie’s Foodstore on Baillou Hill Road South) was beheaded by his elder son in Acklins on BIG SUNDAY.

Ferguson was reported missing after he was last seen around 10pm on Sunday. However his mother raised concerns when he failed to return to the family-run auto business on Sunday night. And on Monday a missing person’s report was opened and a search by residents began.

Police after finding the body discovered Shawn’s decapitated head in one bag and body found in a separate bag.

Now the son (23-year-old Shanton Daron Ferguson) at the centre of this crime (murdering his own father) was living in the Fox Hill community with his mother and other relatives when it was said he was acting strange and speaking strange language (LOSING IT).

Fregie’s foodstore had a reputation in the south to make sure all robbers were killed with at least two incidents where robbers were shot dead while attempting to rob the store.

One of the shooters in one of those foodstore killings was this same deceased victim (Shawn Ferguson); now a murdered victim himself. And his elder son now at the centre of this new homicide investigation is in police custody with a younger brother who told what happened. According to one source – the elder brother was planning to kill and dismember the entire Ferguson clan.

Someone in the family gats be mixup in som deep DEEP OBEAH! Well what kinda DARKNESS THESE CHURRIN DEM SMOKING?!

